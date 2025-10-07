Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 22.0% of Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $485.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $486.08. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

