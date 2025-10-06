Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

