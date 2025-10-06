KPP Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $490.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

