Iowa State Bank Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.3%
Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
