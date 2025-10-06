Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $17.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $302.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $306.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

