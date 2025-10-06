Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $145.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $147.91. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

