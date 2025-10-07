SRH Advisors LLC Sells 3,875 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

SRH Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of SRH Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.73 and its 200-day moving average is $556.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $618.42. The company has a market cap of $764.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

