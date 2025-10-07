Seamount Financial Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.0%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $514.46 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.74 and its 200 day moving average is $461.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.