Kadant Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.
Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
Kadant Price Performance
Shares of KAI opened at $305.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.99. Kadant has a twelve month low of $281.30 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.22.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
