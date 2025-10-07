Kadant Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.

Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $305.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.99. Kadant has a twelve month low of $281.30 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.