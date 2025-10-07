Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Drops By 36.4%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
BEEZ stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- TrumpRx Brings Pfizer Into the Green—Is It a Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.