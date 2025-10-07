WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 1454875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get WhiteFiber alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WhiteFiber

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.