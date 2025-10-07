Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.22 on October 27th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.

Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 109.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.

Shares of MTN opened at $155.88 on Tuesday.

Shares of MTN opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.35. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.67) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

