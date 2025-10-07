Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 195,800 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Brilliant Earth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

