Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 2103344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 15,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,163 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

