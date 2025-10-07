Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans Oct 25 Dividend of $0.01

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a oct 25 dividend on Monday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 31st.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.