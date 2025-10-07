Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans Oct 25 Dividend of $0.01

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a oct 25 dividend on Monday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 31st.
Fortitude Gold Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- TrumpRx Brings Pfizer Into the Green—Is It a Buy?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.