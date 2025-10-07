TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,765,000 after buying an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,804,000 after acquiring an additional 198,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TransUnion by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,144,000 after purchasing an additional 418,693 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,408.48. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock worth $919,839 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.