Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,800,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

