Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,849,000 after buying an additional 633,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

