Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $189.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $453.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

