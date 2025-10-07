Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

