Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

JNJ stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $189.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $453.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

