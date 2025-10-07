Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.08.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,093,367.28. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,456 shares of company stock worth $15,698,445 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

