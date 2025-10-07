Zircuit (ZRC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.22 Million

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Zircuit has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Zircuit has a market cap of $46.22 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zircuit token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit’s genesis date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. The official website for Zircuit is www.zircuit.com.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

