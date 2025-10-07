Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL) Short Interest Update

Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bluemount to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Bluemount alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bluemount

Bluemount Stock Down 6.8%

About Bluemount

Shares of NASDAQ:BMHL opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Bluemount has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86.

(Get Free Report)

We, through our operating subsidiaries, are a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces. For the six months ended September 30, 2024, approximately 70.92% of our total revenue was derived from provision of consulting and advisory services, approximately 26.08% was derived from trading of commodities such as luxury timepieces and approximately 3.00% derived from financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluemount Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluemount and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.