APF coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.84 Million (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. APF coin has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $129.11 thousand worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APF coin token can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APF coin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APF coin Token Profile

APF coin’s launch date was April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,034,598 tokens. The official website for APF coin is verdanteurope.com/en. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. The Reddit community for APF coin is https://reddit.com/r/apf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APF coin’s official message board is verdanteurope.com/en/contact.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF Coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF Coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,573,931 in circulation. The last known price of APF Coin is 0.05488163 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $133,165.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verdanteurope.com/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APF coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APF coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

