Reviewing H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) & Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H.I.S. has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $1.18 billion 6.99 $172.04 million $2.25 43.56 H.I.S. $2.30 billion 0.43 $58.40 million $0.61 21.46

This table compares Planet Fitness and H.I.S.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Planet Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H.I.S.. H.I.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Fitness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Planet Fitness and H.I.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 2 12 1 2.93 H.I.S. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $111.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Planet Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than H.I.S..

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and H.I.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 15.11% -110.18% 7.69% H.I.S. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Planet Fitness beats H.I.S. on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the company operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya. In addition, the company offers advertising services; and domestic and overseas travel insurance products. Further, it operates Hapi-robo st, a robot; offers various types of construction works; provides hotel amenities, guest room facilities, and furniture and electronic appliances for offices and houses; sets and manages events; coordinates with Japan medical tourism; and offers direct sales support services. Additionally, the company provides a range of diploma and certificate programs in business, international trade, hospitality, information technology, and health care; and communication equipment and services. Furthermore, it operates Smrt English, an English learning platform; and GREEN OCEAN, a job placement agency that focus on agriculture and accommodation business. The company was formerly known as International Tours Co., Ltd. and changed its name to H.I.S. Co., Ltd. in 1990. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

