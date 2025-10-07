Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $438,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $721.59 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $416.88 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.17, a P/E/G ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $757.50 and a 200-day moving average of $710.51.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 1,358 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at $176,074,120. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,932 shares of company stock worth $37,978,216 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

