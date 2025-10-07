Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,580 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amcor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amcor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,191,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.