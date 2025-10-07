iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $74.80.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

