iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 214,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 383,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after buying an additional 78,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.