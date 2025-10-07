Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up approximately 1.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.35%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

