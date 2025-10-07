Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,500 shares during the period. Grab makes up approximately 3.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 20.0% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 46,549 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 121,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Grab by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

