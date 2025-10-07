First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG Shares Sold by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.