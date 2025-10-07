Contrasting Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.68% 20.89% 7.26% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Fusion Fuel Green 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ashtead Group and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Fusion Fuel Green”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $10.79 billion 2.67 $1.51 billion $13.65 19.99 Fusion Fuel Green $1.74 million 2.35 -$14.92 million N/A N/A

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Fusion Fuel Green on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

