Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Sold by Elm3 Financial Group LLC

Elm3 Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.91. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $228.25.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.