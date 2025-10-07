Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BAH. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

