Roundview Capital LLC Sells 777 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after acquiring an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4%

INTU opened at $670.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $698.38 and its 200-day moving average is $693.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

