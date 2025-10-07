Defined Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 8,193 Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.39% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 30.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 23.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

