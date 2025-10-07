Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VYM stock opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

