Clark & Stuart Inc Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company $BA

Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after buying an additional 535,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 938.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,669,000 after buying an additional 503,193 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

