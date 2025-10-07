OpenLedger Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenLedger has a market cap of $138.28 million and $258.44 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenLedger has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenLedger alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

OpenLedger Token Profile

OpenLedger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official message board is www.openledger.xyz/blog. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. The official website for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz.

OpenLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.66914162 USD and is up 16.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $232,001,705.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.