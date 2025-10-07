Sign Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.65 Million (SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Sign has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sign has a total market capitalization of $79.65 million and $17.23 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sign token can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

Sign Profile

Sign launched on April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official website is sign.global. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. Sign’s official message board is medium.com/ethsign.

Buying and Selling Sign

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.06745428 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $15,866,807.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

