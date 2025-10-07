Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

