Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,176.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 287,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $137.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

