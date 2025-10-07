Asset Planning Corporation Has $27.35 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.24.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.