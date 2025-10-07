Asset Planning Corporation Sells 383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Asset Planning Corporation trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.