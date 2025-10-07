Asset Planning Corporation Has $8.06 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2,162.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 815,554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 486,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 191,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

