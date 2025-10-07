McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 38.050-38.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 37.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $740.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson has a 1 year low of $482.44 and a 1 year high of $776.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $703.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.08.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 289,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,977,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

