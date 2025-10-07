iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE Shares Acquired by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 0.9% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 632.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

