Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,596,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 886.7% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 460,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 175.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 388,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 378,163 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Arete started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

